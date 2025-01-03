DFS Secy launches 'Baanknet' portal as a one-stop property e-auction hub

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) Secretary, M Nagaraju, on Friday launched the revamped e-auction portal ‘Baanknet’ in New Delhi. The platform significantly aids the recovery process of public sector banks (PSBs), thereby improving the balance sheets of banks and enhancing credit availability to businesses and individuals.

According to a Finance Ministry statement, this platform consolidates information on e-auction properties from all PSBs and offers a one-stop destination for buyers and investors to discover a wide range of assets.

“This platform is expected to enhance the overall economic environment by unlocking the value of distressed assets and boosting investor confidence. With the use of technology, this process will be more transparent, efficient, and accessible,” said Nagaraju.

The listings include residential properties such as flats, independent houses, and open plots, as well as commercial properties, industrial land and buildings, shops, vehicles, plant and machinery, agricultural and non-agricultural land. By gathering all these details in one place, it simplifies the process of finding and participating in property e-auctions, making it easier for buyers and investors to identify valuable opportunities.

The launch was attended by chairpersons of the Debt Recovery Appellate Tribunals (DRATs), presiding officers of Debt Recovery Tribunals (DRTs), managing directors (MDs) and chief executive officers (CEOs) of PSBs, the deputy CEO of the Indian Banks’ Association, senior executives of PSB Alliance Ltd., and senior officers of DFS.

Nagaraju emphasised that the introduction of this platform would significantly aid the recovery process of PSBs, thereby improving the balance sheets of banks and enhancing credit availability to businesses and individuals.

He further underlined the critical role played by PSBs, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), and DRTs in this initiative, adding that their collaboration is key to the platform's success.

The new portal is designed with improved features to enhance user experience, offering frictionless journeys that integrate the entire pre-auction, auction, and post-auction processes within a single application. It includes an automated and integrated payment gateway alongside know-your-customer (KYC) tools, all built on a microservices-based architecture that allows for third-party integration through open application programming interfaces (APIs).

Users can benefit from a dashboard feature for easy access to ‘spend analytics’ and various ‘management information system (MIS) reports’ at the click of a button. Additionally, a dedicated helpdesk and call centre facility with a callback request option ensures customer support is readily available.

The DFS has already provided training on the features of the ‘Baanknet’ portal to executives of all PSBs and to all recovery officers in DRTs to ensure effective and efficient utilisation of the portal. Furthermore, over 1,22,500 properties have already been migrated to the new portal for auction.

Earlier, to address the backlog of cases, the Finance Ministry advised DRTs and banks to engage borrowers outside the tribunal process, according to a senior Finance Ministry official who spoke to Business Standard.

“There are many small-ticket cases clogging DRTs, contributing to the pendency. We’ve advised both banks and DRTs to mobilise borrowers directly. For example, if a loan of Rs 30 lakh takes three to four years to recover, the time value of money diminishes. If a borrower is willing to settle, we can explore alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, such as Lok Adalats, where settlements can be reached. These settlements still fall under the DRT’s jurisdiction, ensuring an official stamp of approval. This could help resolve many cases and ease the burden on DRTs by tackling small-value cases,” the official said.

The official also highlighted the overwhelming presence of low-value cases in DRTs. “The jurisdiction of DRTs starts from Rs 20 lakh. If you examine cases between Rs 20 lakh and Rs 1 crore, you’ll find that roughly 75 per cent of the total pendency falls within this range,” the official added.

DFS Secretary M Nagaraju chaired a conference of chairpersons of DRATs and presiding officers of DRTs. Senior officers from public and private sector banks and the deputy chief executive officer of the Indian Banks’ Association also attended the meeting.