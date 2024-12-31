Despite CRR cut, liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trillion

The liquidity deficit in the banking system exceeded Rs 2 trillion again on Monday, despite the second instalment of the cash reserve ratio (CRR) reduction taking effect on December 28.

According to the latest data, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) infused Rs 2.05 trillion into the banking system on Monday. The liquidity deficit crossed Rs 2 trillion on two occasions last week.

“The deficit is mainly due to three factors: advance tax outflows, festive spending, and possibly intervention by the central bank in the foreign exchange market to curb volatility,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets, Jana Small Finance Bank.

In its December monetary policy review, the RBI reduced the CRR requirement for banks by 50 basis points (bps) to 4 per cent of net demand and time liabilities (NDTL) in two tranches of 25 bps each, effective from December 14, 2024, and December 28, 2024.

This reduction in the CRR released primary liquidity of approximately Rs 1.16 trillion into the banking system.

Foreign exchange market intervention is one of the key reasons for tight liquidity, as the central bank is believed to have sold dollars to stem the depreciation of the Indian rupee. The rupee, which has hit new lows in several trading sessions this month, closed at 85.61 per dollar on Tuesday—a new all-time closing low.

“The liquidity situation is expected to improve in January due to inflows such as salary payments, among other factors. Liquidity is likely to ease in the first week of January,” Tripathi added.