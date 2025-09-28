Home / Industry / Banking / Govt keen to retain its say on picking PSB independent directors

Govt keen to retain its say on picking PSB independent directors

During the PSB Manthan earlier this month, some experts and bankers had suggested that the power to appoint independent directors should rest with the boards of PSBs to enhance accountability

PSB
premium
Non-board directors in PSBs typically include government-nominated directors, RBI-nominated directors, independent directors, and shareholder-elected directors.
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 11:42 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The central government is not in favour of allowing public sector banks (PSBs) to appoint their own independent directors, said a senior official, arguing that retaining control is essential to ensure consistent oversight and to effectively implement financial inclusion schemes. 
During the PSB Manthan earlier this month, some experts and bankers had suggested that the power to appoint independent directors should rest with the boards of PSBs to enhance accountability. 
“This is not feasible, and the government is not in favour of it. As the promoter, we are required to make such appointments, similar to the practice followed in private sector entities. This is also required to effectively implement financial inclusion schemes,” the official said. 
The source further said that already the managing directors and chairman of PSBs are being appointed by the government.
In May 2014, the P J Nayak Committee, appointed by the Reserve Bank of India to review governance of bank boards, recommended that the boards of PSBs be allowed to appoint non-official directors (NODs). 
Non-board directors in PSBs typically include government-nominated directors, RBI-nominated directors, independent directors, and shareholder-elected directors. These are non-executive roles on the bank’s board, and they play a key part in governance, oversight, risk management, and representing stakeholders. They are expected to bring professional expertise, ensure regulatory compliance, and provide independent judgement on bank policies and decisions. Though not involved in daily operations, their presence is crucial for maintaining transparency and accountability. 
Currently, the Department of Financial Services in the finance ministry selects NODs for PSBs. An email query sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered at the time of going to press.  
Unlike private sector peers, PSBs do not possess the independence to appoint NODs, who have a non-executive role, based on their requirements and following a “fit-and-proper criteria” of their own. Instead, the government searches and selects NODs for state-owned banks without the need for consent from the latter. 
The Nayak Committee had highlighted how the top management of banks has no say in the appointment of non-executive directors. “The probability that this will lead to a constructive board dynamic, wherein the chairman (or the MD and CEO) senses complementary skills on the board and benefits from the advice of the board, must be assessed,” the panel had said in its report. 
The Union government in March this year, in the Lok Sabha, said that approximately 42 per cent of director positions were vacant across the boards of all 12 PSBs. “The government takes all the required action to fill up the vacancies at the earliest possible,” said Pankaj Chaudhary, minister of state for the Ministry of Finance, in a written reply.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI revises norms for claims settlement of deceased bank customers

NBFCs likely to see rise in non-performing retail loans in FY26: Moody's

RBI paper says monetary policy transmission to NBFCs remains incomplete

Banking system liquidity turns deficit amid tax payments, GST outflows

Banks, NBFCs roll out festival season offers to revive credit demand

Topics :PSBspublic sector bankpublic sector bankspublic sector banks PSBsprivatisation of public sector banks

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 11:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story