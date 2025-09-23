Banks, NBFCs roll out festival season offers to revive credit demand

As the festival season kicks off, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and banks are launching a range of offers to boost credit demand, which has been muted so far in FY26.

Lenders are providing benefits such as lower interest rates on personal, home and vehicle loans, along with zero processing fees, extended repayment tenures and pre-approved loan limits.

Additionally, many lenders are partnering with retailers and e-commerce platforms to offer instant EMI options, cashback deals and festival discounts on purchases.

Banks such as ICICI Bank , Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and the State Bank of India have rolled out festival offers.

ICICI Bank is offering discounts and cashback across categories including electronics, mobiles, fashion, travel, groceries, online shopping, furniture, home décor and dining. Customers can save up to Rs 50,000 by transacting with ICICI Bank credit or debit cards, internet banking, cardless EMI or consumer finance options. No-cost EMI is also available on both credit and debit card purchases. HDFC Bank, the largest private lender, is offering festival treats with savings of up to Rs 50,000 across products and services, including personal, business, car, home, gold and agri loans, as well as credit and debit cards and savings accounts.

Ravi Santhanam, group head and chief marketing officer, head – direct to consumer products, HDFC Bank, said, “By rolling out Festive Treats in phases from Onam through to Diwali with hyperlocal activations, we will ensure that the offers are not only compelling but also deeply relevant to local communities.” Axis Bank has launched ‘Dil Se Open Celebrations’ with discounts, cashback, rewards and exclusive deals across occasions such as Navratri, Diwali and Christmas. Customers can avail offers on Axis Bank credit cards and other products across top brands in e-commerce, electronics, quick shopping and travel. For the Amazon “Great Indian Festival” sale, SBI is offering 10 per cent instant discounts on credit cards, with additional discounts on specific high-value mobile phone transactions.

Separately, NBFCs, especially in vehicle financing, are targeting the two-wheeler loan segment after a GST cut on entry-level two-wheelers. These moves aim to tap into the surge in demand from tier-II and tier-III cities ahead of Dussehra and Diwali. “We are seeing a steady underlying demand and with GST rationalisation easing household budgets, we expect an increase in demand for credit across key segments. The strongest momentum is visible within the auto ecosystem—two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles and tractors. Mortgages are also holding steady, offering balanced growth opportunities. We will have festival offers specific to various regions and markets,” said a spokesperson for Mahindra Finance.