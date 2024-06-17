Home / Industry / Banking / FSIB suggests 5 chief general managers for position of EDs in PSU banks

FSIB suggests 5 chief general managers for position of EDs in PSU banks

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

bank banks banking
Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended the elevation of five chief general managers. (Representative image)
Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB), the headhunter for directors of state-owned banks and financial institutions, on Monday recommended the elevation of five chief general managers for the post of executive directors in various banks.

The FSIB interviewed 57 candidates between June 13-17 for recommending suitable names for executive directors (EDs) in public sector banks (PSBs).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Keeping in view their performance in the interface, their overall experience and the extant parameters, the Bureau recommends five names for the panel of EDs for year 2024-25, FSIB said in a statement.

These successful Chief General Managers (CGMs) are Beena Vaheed (Union Bank of India), Rajeeva (Punjab National Bank), S K Majumdar (Canara Bank), D Surendran (Canara Bank) and Amit Kumar Srivastava (Punjab National Bank).

ALSO READ: Nifty PSU Bank bearish, Fin Svcs rangebound on charts; here's how to trade

"The names are in the order of merit. This panel will be operated in the financial year 2024-25, subject to availability of vacancies in the panel Year 2024-25," it said.

The final decision on the FSIB recommendation would be taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

FSIB is headed by former Secretary Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Bhanu Pratap Sharma.

Other members of the headhunter are Animesh Chauhan, former Chairman and Managing Director of erstwhile Oriental Bank of Commerce, RBI's ex-executive director Deepak Singhal and Shailendra Bhandari, former MD of erstwhile ING Vysya Bank.

Also Read

Will Modi 3.0 spur rally in PSU stocks again? Selectively, say analysts

FSIB selects Girija Subramanian as CMD of New India Assurance Company

FSIB meet on May 21-22 to select State Bank of India's next chief

FSIB recommends Ashutosh Kumar for SBI MD, Asheesh Pandey for Indian Bank

FSIB defers interview for SBI chairman's post, new date after poll results

PSBs outshine private, foreign peers in technical efficiency: SBI report

State Bank of India indicates another 10-15 basis points MCLR hike

RBI cancels licence of Purvanchal Co-op Bank over lack of adequate capital

India Inc files ECB plans worth $4.28 bn in April, shows RBI data

India Inc seeking Rs 5 trillion credit to fund capex: SBI Chairman Khara

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PSU Bank indexPSU bankIndian banking systempublic banks

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story