Govt approves extension of Bank of Maharashtra, Central Bank MDs' tenure

Besides, sources said, ACC has extended the term of M V Rao, MD and CEO of Central Bank of India, till July 31, 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 9:17 PM IST
The government has cleared the extension of tenure of managing directors of two public sector lenders -- Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) and Central Bank of India.

According to sources, Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved extension of term of office of A S Rajeev, MD and CEO of BoM, for six months till his superannuation.

Besides, sources said, ACC has extended the term of M V Rao, MD and CEO of Central Bank of India, till July 31, 2025.

Rajeev was appointed MD and CEO of BoM in 2018 while Rao took charge as MD and CEO of Central Bank of India in 2021.

Topics :Bank of MaharashtraCentral bankgovernment of IndiaPSUs

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 9:17 PM IST

