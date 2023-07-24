Home / Industry / Banking / Govt told banks not to take harsh action against borrowers for loans: FM

Govt told banks not to take harsh action against borrowers for loans: FM

Sitharaman said this while making an intervention during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on a question related to the repayment of loans taken by small borrowers

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Illustration: Binay Sinha

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2023 | 2:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said both public and private banks have been instructed that harsh steps should not be taken when it comes to the process of loan repayment and that they should handle such cases with sensitivity.

Sitharaman said this while making an intervention during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha on a question related to repayment of loans taken by small borrowers.

"I have heard complaints about how mercilessly loan repayments have been followed up by some banks. The government has instructed all banks, both public and private, that harsh steps should not be taken when it comes to the process of loan repayment and they should approach the matter with humanity and sensitivity in mind," she said.

Also Read

Budget 2023-24: Manufacturing sector eyes revised taxations, new PLIs

Budget 2023 a balancing act with focus on prosperity and inclusiveness

Budget 2023 to increase capex for infra projects for growth: Experts

Tax sops, Capex push, Adani rout: Why Sensex swayed 2,000pts on Budget day?

Budget LIVE: Rs 35,000 cr for net-zero carbon emission goals, says FM

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 consolidated net profit up 51% to Rs 4,150 crore

ICICI Bank Q1 profit rises 40% to Rs 9,648 cr, net interest income up 38%

AU SFB Q1 net profit jumps 44% to Rs 387 cr, net interest income rises 28%

YES Bank Q1 net rises 10% to Rs 342 crore, net interest income up 8%

ICICI Bank Q1 net up 40% to Rs 9,648 cr on higher income, loan growth

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerMinistryfinancehome-loans

First Published: Jul 24 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story