Home / Industry / Banking / GST boost, early pvt capex signs signal strong momentum: HDFC management

GST boost, early pvt capex signs signal strong momentum: HDFC management

NIMs could improve going forward for the bank as borrowings are replaced by deposits and deposits get repriced downwards

HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank | Image credits: Bloomberg
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 4:53 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Senior management of HDFC Bank, the country’s largest private-sector lender, told investors during non-deal roadshows (NDR) that they are witnessing strong growth momentum in the economy following the rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) rates on most goods and services. Also, there are early signs of private capex picking up as capacity utilisation levels have been improving, and in some sectors, it has topped 80 per cent after being in the range of 70 per cent for a long time.
 
Additionally, the senior management of the bank has also retained loan growth guidance for FY27, saying that the bank will grow its loan book faster than the system after almost two years of consciously calibrating its loan growth to bring down the elevated credit–deposit (CD) ratio from the peak of 110 per cent during the time of its merger with HDFC Ltd.
 
In FY25, the bank grew its loan book slower than the system growth and focused on shoring up its deposit base. In FY26, the bank has guided that it will grow its loan book in tandem with the system’s loan growth.
 
The commentary of the management was captured by Macquarie Capital in a report.
 
Following Q2FY26 earnings, Sashidhar Jagdishan, MD & CEO of the bank, had highlighted that the triad of tax benefits, the GST cut, and the interest rate cut seems to be working as the economic activity was visibly improving across customer and product sectors. “In this background, we have an opportunity to activate loan growth, which is what we have started to do from this quarter. We believe that this will sustain and continue, but of course, we have to wait and watch,” he had said in mid-October.
 
In September this year, the GST Council rationalised GST rates on most products and services to give a leg to consumption in the country, which was weighing on GDP growth.
 
Additionally, the bank’s management has guided that as it replaces the borrowings of erstwhile HDFC Ltd, which got merged into the bank in July 2023, with deposits, and as the deposits are repriced downwards over the next four quarters because of the 100 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the bank’s margins could improve going forward, according to Macquarie Capital’s report.
 
HDFC Bank’s net interest margin (NIM) — a measure of profitability of banks — stood at 3.3 per cent in Q2FY26, compared to 3.5 per cent in the same period a year ago and 3.4 per cent in the previous quarter.
 
Meanwhile, according to the report, the bank’s management has also guided that the credit–deposit ratio of the bank, which was a major constraint for the bank to grow its loan book, will remain a tad above 90 per cent and may not necessarily fall below 90 per cent. The bank’s CD ratio had reached a peak of 110 per cent and since then it has been bringing down its CD ratio by calibrating its loan growth.
 
“On the expected credit loss (ECL) transition, management argued that it is well-placed considering its prudent provisioning policy, as well as contingent provisions, and doesn't foresee any major impact due to the new ECL norms,” the report said, adding that HDFC Bank is poised to see a strong 18–20 per cent earnings per share (EPS) compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next two years driven by improving loan growth and margins.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bank holiday update: Will banks be shut for Shaheedi Diwas on Nov 25?

Axis Bank to raise upto ₹5,000 crore via debt on private placement basis

Premium

Microfinance sector sees 16.5% annual decline in Sep gross loan portfolio

Canara Bank to raise ₹3,500 crore via AT-1 bonds in FY's first issue

Non-bank lenders' home loan growth will slow down in FY26: Report

Topics :GST RevampGST rate cutsPrivate capex

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story