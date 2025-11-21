Home / Industry / Banking / Axis Bank to raise upto ₹5,000 crore via debt on private placement basis

Axis Bank to raise upto ₹5,000 crore via debt on private placement basis

The company is looking to raise 20 billion rupees through debentures and 30 billion rupees via a green shoe option

Axis Bank
Axis Bank | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 4:52 PM IST
India's Axis Bank said on Friday it plans to raise up to ₹5,000 cr ($559 million) via debt securities on a private placement basis.

The company is looking to raise ₹20 billion through debentures and ₹30 billion via a green shoe option.

The lender did not specify a timeline for the placement.

The fundraise is part of the bank's plan - announced in April - to raise ₹350 billion via debt and 200 billion rupees through shares.

Shares of the company ended 0.7% lower.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

