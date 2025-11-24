Bank holiday, 25th Nov 2025: The Delhi Government has announced a public holiday on Tuesday, 25 November, to celebrate Shaheedi Diwas in honour of the 350th anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib, the ninth Sikh Guru.

Declaring the holiday in a post on X (formerly Twitter), Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, “May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead.”

Therefore, all government offices, public, private schools, colleges, and other institutions will be shut on November 25, 2025. As a result, many customers are wondering if banks will also be closed on this day. Discover here if banks in Indian cities are closed on Tuesday, November 25.

Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed tomorrow, November 25?

Many individuals don't know if banks will be closed on November 25. All banks, both public and private, will be open on Tuesday in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's regional holiday schedule.

To complete their banking-related tasks, customers can go to the branch that is closest to them. Thus, banks will continue to function normally.

What's open and what's closed in the national capital on November 25?

The government declared Sunday to be a public holiday and announced which institutions, such as banks, government offices, schools, and critical services, would remain open and which would remain closed. The complete list is as follows:

• Government offices: According to PTI, all government offices in Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, November 25.

• Schools and colleges: It is anticipated that many private schools and all government-run schools will remain shut tomorrow.

• Public transportation: Delhi Buses, taxis, and the metro will all run well. Consumers can anticipate normal operations.

• Hospitals and medical services: Government hospitals and emergency services will continue to operate on their regular schedules.

Celebration of Shaheedi Diwas

Shaheedi Diwas, also known as Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom day, honours the ninth Sikh Guru, who was put to death by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1675.

Indian Railways announced that it would run two special train services for devotees, one from Patna Sahib and another from Old Delhi, in honour of the Sikh Guru's sacrifice. These services started running on Saturday, November 22.

Additionally, the Chief Minister invited Delhi locals and visitors from all over the nation to join in the magnificent three-day celebration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom anniversary, which would be held at the Red Fort from November 23 to 25.