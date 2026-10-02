HDFC Bank succession settled; execution test awaits new CEO Anup Bagchi

Anup Bagchi’s appointment as managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of HDFC Bank has brought clarity to the lender’s leadership succession, but the focus will now shift to execution, with deposit mobilisation, loan growth, and margin recovery emerging as key priorities, according to analysts. Brokerages said the appointment provides an opportunity for a strategic reset, while continuity in senior management and clarity on the bank’s medium-term growth strategy will be critical for investor confidence and a sustained rerating.