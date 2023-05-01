Home / Industry / Banking / HDFC Bank to roll out e-distribution network, cover 50K more villages

HDFC Bank to roll out e-distribution network, cover 50K more villages

There are 40-45 banking services like account opening, fixed deposits, loans that could be offered through the digital platform

Manojit Saha Mumbai
Premium
HDFC Bank to roll out e-distribution network, cover 50K more villages

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 6:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HDFC Bank will start on-boarding agents of its corporate business correspondents digitally who can extend services to semi-urban and rural areas, a move that will help the lender achieve its priority sector (PSL) lending targets.
Christened Smart Saathi, it is a digital distribution platform that leverages technology and brings in ease for business correspondents and agents. With this, they can deliver a host of banking products and services to customers, especially in semi urban and rural areas.
“Right now, HDFC Bank’s services are available in 150,000 villages. With the launch of Smart Saathi, we aim to cover 200,000 villages over the next 12-15 months. Around 70 per cent of the rural economy is in these villages,” said Smita Bhagat, group head-alternate banking channels and partnerships, HDFC Bank.

Also Read

HDFC Bank shares fall post Q3 as moderating loan, deposit growth weighs

HDFC Bank: Analysts see muted profit growth in Q4 amid higher provisions

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank Q3: PAT may grow up to 20% YoY; margin, asset quality seen steady

HDFC Bank files petition for NCLT approval to the proposed merger

Private sector banks likely to continue their hiring spree in FY24

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 consolidated net rises 17.3% to Rs 4,566 crore

Central Bank of India Q4 profit surges 84% to Rs 571 cr as bad loans fall

IDFC First Bank Q4 profit after tax more than doubles to Rs 803 crore

IDBI Bank Q4 net up 64% to Rs 1,133 cr; proposes dividend of Rs 1 per share

Topics :HDFC BankDigital banking

First Published: May 01 2023 | 12:03 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story