HSBC India ropes in former India skipper Virat Kohli as brand influencer

Lender says it is keen to grow in India and has doubled down on the opportunities that the country has to offer

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
HSBC India on Wednesday said it has appointed former Indian men's cricket team captain Virat Kohli as brand influencer.
“Virat Kohli is a symbol of an ambitious India that is striving forward, going global and leaving its indelible mark on the global stage across various fields. We’re keen to partner the country in its upward trajectory of growth and our association with Virat Kohli will provide a significant impetus to this journey. Virat’s appeal and pursuit of excellence is aligned to our growth ambitions in India,” said Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India.

HSBC India said that the lender is keen to grow in India and has doubled down on the opportunities that the country has to offer. "From supporting the robust ecosystem of start-ups to helping Indian corporates in their global ambitions as well as supporting the wealth and retail banking needs of internationally minded Indians, the bank is leveraging its deep rooted experience and expertise to partner the country's progress," a statement from the British bank said.   

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

