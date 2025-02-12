Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / Banking / ICICI Bank to retain majority stake in ICICI Prudential Mutual fund

ICICI Bank to retain majority stake in ICICI Prudential Mutual fund

ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company while remaining 49 per cent is with its joint venture partner UK-based Prudential PLC

ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank(Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 7:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ICICI Bank on Wednesday said the bank intends to retain majority holding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company even though its joint venture partner plans listing and partial divestment of its stake in the fund house.

ICICI Bank holds 51 per cent stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company while remaining 49 per cent is with its joint venture partner UK-based Prudential PLC.

"We take note of the announcement made today by our joint venture partner Prudential PLC with respect to a potential listing of and partial divestment of its stake in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, subject to market conditions, requisite approvals and other considerations," ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank intends to retain its majority shareholding in ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company ensuring long-term commitment, it said.

Prudential plc announced that it is evaluating a potential listing of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd involving the partial divestment of its shares.

It is intended that following the completion of such a divestment, the net proceeds would be returned to shareholders, Prudential plc said in an announcement.

Also Read

Infosys, ICICI Bank: 5 largecap stock ideas to trade amid market pullback

Net card spending rises 60% as credit card additions rise to 4-mth high

Analysts maintain 'Buy' calls on ICICI Bank after Q3; see up to 32% upside

Stocks to Watch, Jan 27: ICICI Bank, Indigo, BoI, Torrent Pharma, JSW Steel

Markets Today: ICICI Bank, Tata Steel Q3; FIIs; Denta Water IPO allotment

"We will continue to explore opportunities to grow our businesses in the market," it said.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company Ltd recorded a net profit of Rs 1,815 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 1,508 crore in FY23.

In a separate announcement, ICICI Bank announced the adoption of technology to produce drinking water from atmospheric moisture as part of its commitment to enhancing the sustainability of its operations.

The bank has installed units to produce 8,000 litres of potable water a day from atmospheric moisture, benefitting 4,200 employees at five offices -- one each in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Mumbai -- and two in Chennai, ICICI Bank said in a separate statement.

The units -- known as Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) -- utilise innovative technology to convert atmospheric moisture into 100 per cent microbe-free, fresh and clean drinking water, it said.

The process of condensation transforms water vapour into droplets, which then undergo multiple filtration processes. Essential minerals are added at the end of the process, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI sees sector's personal loan woes easing on tighter credit rules

EMIs set to fall: PNB, Bank of Baroda, RBL Bank cut retail loan rates

Due diligence of IDBI Bank's qualified bidders underway: MoS Finance

Premium

Banks' net interest margins likely to decline further after RBI rate cut

Rate cut alone insufficient to boost lending amid tight liquidity: Bankers

Topics :ICICI Bank ICICI Prudential Mutual FundICICI Prudential

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story