IDFC First Bank expects NIM to come down to 5.0-5.5% band in FY24-25



V Vaidyanathan, IDFC First’s managing director and chief executive, told 'Business Standard' cost will catch up on the re-pricing of deposits. After repo rate hikes, costs were passed on to customers in FY23. However, the cost to banks did not go up correspondingly. It takes about a year for costs to catch up. The private lender had reported a NIM of 5.96 per cent for Fy22. With money moving into fixed deposits for higher returns, IDFC First Bank expects net interest margin (NIM) to trend down and stay between 5-5.5 per cent band in this financial year and next. Its margins stood at 6.05 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY23 (Q4FY23).



In FY23, IDFC First bucked the industry trend of a decline in CASA share in total deposits. Its CASA share rose from 48.44 per cent at end of March 2022 to 49.77 per cent at end-March 2023. As for the impact of shifting of money to term deposits, he said the financial year, generally speaking, is going to be tight for CASA. Money could shift from CASA to fixed deposits because interest rates are high. “We think we could stay in the band of 45-50 per cent (of total deposits) in FY24,” he said.



There is confidence in bank due to high levels of corporate governance. This helps to get deposits including CASA when the bank expands in new locations. Bank has been adding 100 branches each year. Its branches were at 809 in March 2023, up from 641 branches in March 2022 and 596 in March 2021. Private sector lenders like HDFC Bank saw CASA share declining to 44 per cent in March 2022, from 48 per cent a year ago. For Kotak Mahindra Bank CASA share dipped to 52.8 per cent in March 2023 from 60.7 per cent a year ago.