Private sector banks likely to continue their hiring spree in FY24

ICICI, HDFC Bank added over 50,000 employees in FY23

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 4:04 PM IST
Private sector banks are on a hiring spree on the back of a revival in business growth and branch expansion — a trend that is likely to continue in the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24).
The two top private banks in the country added over 50,000 in employee headcount in 2022-23 (FY23).
HDFC Bank — the largest private sector lender in the country — onboarded 31,643 employees in FY23. ICICI Bank added 23,200 employees during the period.

Topics :Private banksICICIBank JobsHDFC Bank

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 7:42 PM IST

