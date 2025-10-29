Home / Industry / Banking / Banks, capital markets to drive India's next growth phase, says KV Kamath

Banks, capital markets to drive India's next growth phase, says KV Kamath

At the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, Non-Executive Chairman of Jio Financial Services KV Kamath said country's financial ecosystem has evolved to give consumers greater choice

kv kamath, bfsi summit 2025
KV Kamath, Independent Director & Non-Executive Chairman, Jio Financial Services, at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)
Rimjhim Singh new Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As India’s economy gains momentum, the banking industry will be the first to expand, said KV Kamath, independent director and non-executive chairman, Jio Financial Services, at the Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025 in Mumbai on Wednesday.
 
In a fireside chat with Business Standard, Kamath said, “As economic growth gains momentum, the first industry to bulk up and grow is banking. In India, it will be banks along with capital market players."
 
He said the country’s financial ecosystem, including banks, capital markets, mutual funds, insurance and pensions, has evolved to give consumers greater choice. “Technology has made things seamless. Your financial savings can now move into various forms, say investments, back to saving... back to consumption... in a seamless manner,” he said.
 

Technology reshaping financial choices

 
Kamath said the financial landscape is witnessing a structural shift as consumers now use technology to deploy their savings more efficiently. "A layman now knows how to deploy savings into products which give the highest return,” he said.
 
He added that other structural enablers, such as a well-established pension system, insurance and mutual funds, have created a “parallel capital market” that offers customers a range of choices. “The consumer has choice and technology has a seamless movement from one market to the other,” he said.
 

Banks must rethink their core models

 
Kamath said that banks need to reassess their core operating models in light of these shifts, adding that they will increasingly turn their focus to the "retail segment". 
 
“Going forward, you will see banks increasingly look to the retail customer,” Kamath said, adding that every financial player must understand which customer segment they are catering to and adapt accordingly.
 

Banks, not fintechs or NBFCs, hold the advantage

 
However, Kamath underlined that non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) cannot compete on the same scale as banks. He further said that fintechs, being non-deposit-taking entities, also “naturally cannot compete with banks in India".
 
Kamath said while Indian banks are investing too much, they are not investing in the "right technology".
 
“Banks will have to reinvent themselves in the bargain. Reinvention is not a difficult task with technology that is available today. They can reinvent themselves pretty quickly. The question is, will they and how quickly,” he said.
 

Need for vigilance in digital banking

 
On digital safety, Kamath said both banks and customers must remain alert. “Scamster takes advantage of an imperfection. In the digital world today, we will have to be vigilant all the time. The bank will have to be vigilant, and we as customers will have to be vigilant because we do not know when or what type of new scam could occur.”

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI directs banks to offer nomination facility; customers can opt out

RBI denies approval for Dia Vikas Capital's 5% stake purchase in ESAF SFB

SFB advances to cross ₹2 trillion in FY26, grow 16-17%: Crisil Ratings

HDFC Bank puts 2 senior bankers on leave amid Credit Suisse bond probe

RBI returns Jana SFB's application seeking universal banking licence

Topics :Indian banking sectorbanking sector fundsCapital marketsbs eventsK V KamathBusiness Standard BFSI Summit

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story