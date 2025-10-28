RBI denies approval for Dia Vikas Capital's 5% stake purchase in ESAF SFB

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has rejected Dia Vikas Capital Private Ltd’s proposed stake acquisition in ESAF Small Finance Bank (SFB), according to an exchange filing by the lender.

In the filing, the bank said, “The Reserve Bank of India, vide email dated October 27, 2025, has informed that the acquisition of shares pursuant to the scheme by M/s Dia Vikas Capital Private Limited, one of the identified shareholders under the scheme, in excess of 5 per cent of paid-up share capital of the Bank cannot be acceded to.”

The lender added that, in view of this development, the board of the promoter company, in consultation with the shareholders concerned, is assessing the implications of the RBI’s decision.