Home / Industry / Banking / Indian Bank sanctions ₹1,400 cr loans to MSME units at outreach camp

Indian Bank sanctions ₹1,400 cr loans to MSME units at outreach camp

Sanction letters were given to 200 MSME and retail customers during the camp held recently, as per a statement

Indian banks never had it so good. The banks and the stakeholders like the government of India and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have worked assiduously in the last decade to ensure a stable, resilient and adequately capitalised banking system that
The company is planning to open 100 branches by 2027, which will require an investment of ₹ 70-100 crore, according to a statement. (Representative Picture)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

State-owned Indian Bank on Wednesday said that it has sanctioned loans of ₹ 1,400 crore to small businesses at a 'retail outreach camp' in the country's financial capital.

Sanction letters were given to 200 MSME and retail customers during the camp held recently, as per a statement.

Livlong 365 aims to invest ₹ 100 crore  Helathtech platform Livlong 365 on Wednesday announced that it is aiming to invest ₹ 100 crore over the next 18 months.

The company is planning to open 100 branches by 2027, which will require an investment of ₹ 70-100 crore, according to a statement.

Niyo acquires Kanji Forex  Travel fintech Niyo on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Kanji Forex for an undisclosed sum.

The company also appointed banker Amit Talwar as the chief executive of its forex business, a statement said.

Seeds Fincap raises ₹ 50 crore in pre-series B round funding  Non-bank lender Seeds Fincap has raised ₹ 50 crore in a pre-series B round of funding from its existing investors Z47 and Lok Capital.

New investors Norinchukin Capital and Alteria Capital have also joined the cap table for the 2021-founded company, according to a statement.

Cureous Labs raises ₹ 1.66 cr in seed funding  Medical technology startup Cureous Labs on Wednesday said it has raised ₹ 1.66 crore in seed funding from Inflection Point Ventures to advance pressure injury prevention solutions.

The round also saw participation by Anthill Ventures, a statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SBI to raise ₹15,000 cr via Tier II bonds to replace maturing debt

Sebi rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea over Yes Bank investments

Banks free to decide on minimum balance for savings accounts: RBI Guv

ED files supplementary prosecution complaint in Amtek Auto bank fraud case

ICICI Bank faces netizen ire for raising min balance requirement to ₹50,000

Topics :Banking NewsIndian BanksMSME

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story