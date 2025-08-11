ED files supplementary prosecution complaint in Amtek Auto bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday said that it has filed a supplementary prosecution complaint in connection with the ongoing investigation into the multi-thousand crore bank fraud involving Amtek Auto Group and its associate companies.

The complaint was filed before the Special PMLA Court at Rouse Avenue in New Delhi.

The supplementary complaint expands the scope of prosecution to cover the roles of promoters, senior management, auditors, bankers, resolution professionals, and stock market operators in what the ED describes as a complex web of loan fraud, market manipulation, and asset concealment.

According to the ED, the complaint, filed on August 1, names 56 accused, including Group promoter Arvind Dham, his family members, chartered accountants, bankers, resolution professionals, and Mumbai-based stock market operators.