Home / Industry / Banking / Lenders saw muted demand across sectors in the 2024 festive season

Lenders saw muted demand across sectors in the 2024 festive season

The leading contributing factors were the lack of softened interest rates, increase in risk weights on unsecured loans, and broader macroeconomic challenges

Loan Against Property
Premium
Rising household debt with super-prime borrowers utilising loans for asset creation. | Representational
BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 4:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The just concluded festive season has been lacklustre on the lending side. Personal loans were down 6.7 cent, consumer durable loans by 1.9 per cent, and home loans by 7 per cent. Auto- and two-wheeler loans also recorded muted growth, driven by tighter liquidity, rising household debt, and stricter regulatory norms that led to more cautious lending.  According to the 'How India Celebrates Report’ by CRIF High Mark, contributing factors were the lack of softened interest rates, increase in risk weights on unsecured loans, and broader macroeconomic challenges. Additionally, as the Reserve Bank of India’s Financial Stability Report (December 2024) had highlighted, rising household debt with super-prime borrowers utilising loans for asset creation and subprime borrowers increasingly relying on credit for consumption was also a reason. 
BT100 cities - identified as those with the highest consumer loans portfolio - led origination values for two-wheeler (TW), personal loans (PL), consumer durables (CD), and auto loans (AL) during the festive season in Q3FY25, driven by improved financial access and increased spending in deeper markets. 
 
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

FinMin to hold high-level talks on 'One State, One RRB' execution on May 6

RBI cancels licence of Ahmedabad-based Colour Merchants Co-op Bank

ICICI Bank slashes savings account deposit interest rate by 0.25%

Premium

External audit agency uncovers Rs 1,979 crore impact on IndusInd Bank

Premium

NPCI meets banks, UPI apps to discuss recent outages on the platform

Topics :MacroeconomicsOnline LoansHousehold debt

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story