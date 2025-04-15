External audit finds Rs 1,979 crore hit for IndusInd Bank on derivatives

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Tuesday said that the external agency — PwC — appointed to validate the findings of its internal review has identified discrepancies in its derivative portfolio and estimated a negative impact of Rs 1,979 crore as of June 30, 2024.

The bank said it received the report from the external agency on April 15.

“The bank has since received the report from the external agency on April 15, which has identified discrepancies, inter alia, relating to derivative deals. The report has quantified the negative impact of the above as of June 30, 2024, at Rs 1,979 crore,” the private sector lender said in an exchange notification.

Accordingly, based on the external agency’s report, the bank stated that the discrepancies would have an adverse post-tax impact of 2.27 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024. In the December quarter, the bank’s net worth was Rs 65,102 crore. “The bank will appropriately reflect the resultant impact in the financial statements for FY25 and continue to take suitable steps to augment the internal controls relating to the derivative accounting operations of the bank,” it said in the exchange notification. Previously, on March 10, the bank had disclosed to the exchanges that in an internal review it had found discrepancies in its derivative portfolio, which would have an adverse impact of 2.35 per cent on its net worth as of December 2024, or roughly Rs 1,530 crore.

The bank, back then, had stated that it appointed an external agency — PwC — to review the estimate of the loss in the derivative portfolio. Later, the bank disclosed that it had decided to appoint an independent professional firm to conduct a comprehensive investigation to identify the root cause of the discrepancies in the derivative portfolio. Amid this, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a statement assuring the bank’s depositors not to react to speculative reports surrounding the bank, as its financial health was stable. Meanwhile, the bank borrowed heavily from the certificate of deposits (CDs) market to tide over any liquidity situation. In March, the bank raised Rs 16,550 crore in CDs at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent to 7.90 per cent. This was about five times higher than the average amount it typically raised from the CD market previously.

Separately, the RBI granted Sumant Kathpalia, the current managing director and chief executive officer of the bank, only a one-year extension despite the bank’s board recommending a three-year reappointment. Kathpalia, in an analyst call, had highlighted that the discrepancies found in the derivative portfolio of the bank could be one of the reasons why the RBI gave him only a year’s extension. Kathpalia has assured that IndusInd Bank will report net profit in Q4FY25 as well as for the full financial year (FY25), despite the hit on the bottom line due to discrepancies discovered in the derivative portfolio.