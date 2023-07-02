Merged HDFC Bank set to push Reliance off its perch as top weight

At present, RIL has a weighting of close to 12 per cent in the Sensex and 10.3 per cent in the broad-based Nifty. Meanwhile, HDFC Bank and HDFC have weights of 9.9 per cent and 6.8 per cent in the Sensex and 8.8 per cent and 6 per cent in the Nifty, respectively.

With Housing Development Finance Corporation’s (HDFC’s) merger with HDFC Bank becoming effective on July 1, the merged entity is set to become the top weight in the benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty indices, dislodging the country’s most valuable company, Reliance Industries (RIL), from its perch. HDFC will stop trading after July 13.