SBI starts 34 transaction banking solutions hubs, 21 district centres

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
India's largest lender State Bank of India has set up 34 Hubs at the Top 21 district centres across the country to provide quick and efficient transaction banking solutions, especially to business clients. It has also raised Rs 1,000 crore in current accounts at these centres under revamped systems. 
Hubs, launched to coincide with the 68th foundation day of the bank on July 1, will be staffed by product specialists to provide comprehensive solutions for their transaction, payment, and collection requirements under one roof.

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara on-boarded over 2000 Current Account (CA) customers on revamped CA variants. "These variants offer attractive concessions on bundled Transaction Banking services. The transformation initiatives have started yielding positive results."
In March 2023, the market share increased by 1.06 per cent, compared to the previous quarter (December 2022). Additionally, during the pre-launch campaign in June 2023, the bank mobilised over 1000 crore in deposits at these centres, SBI said in a statement.

The staff will also assist business customers in other financial service needs by leveraging the 'Power of One' within the SBI Group through seamless connectivity with other business verticals and subsidiary companies, the statement mentioned.

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

