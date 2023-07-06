Home / Industry / Banking / Net profit of listed commercial banks seen growing 44% in Q1 FY24

Net profit of listed commercial banks seen growing 44% in Q1 FY24

Healthy growth in NII, controlled credit costs to support bottom line: Analysts

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 9:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Benefiting from higher credit off-take and loan repricing, listed commercial banks are expected to post 43.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in their net profit in the quarter ended June 30 (Q1FY24), analysts have said.

Controlled credit costs due to a healthy asset quality profile and a steady treasury book will also support a strong bottom line for the lenders in the first quarter. However, net profit may shrink sequentially, according to analysts’ estimates for 13 banks sourced from Bloomberg data.

The estimates showed that the banks’ net interest income (NII), revenues from interest minus interest expenses, may grow 28.8 per cent YoY in Q1FY24. NII may, however, contract 4.9 per cent over the March 2023 quarter. 

Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal in its preview of bank results for Q1 said the earnings momentum might remain robust, especially for public sector banks, but margins could show a downside bias on rising funding costs.

While deposits costs have gone up, still-rising yields on advances are providing net gains, helping banks post healthy growth in NII. Karthik Srinivasan, group head financial sector ratings, ICRA, said large amounts had come to banks as deposits after the withdrawal of Rs 2,000 notes from circulation in May, adding to interest costs in the first quarter.

According to the Reserve Bank of India data, the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding rupee loans of scheduled commercial banks increased to 9.78 per cent in May 2023. The median marginal cost of fund-based lending rate (MCLR) rose to 8.65 per cent in June 2023. Most corporate loans are priced by benchmarking them to MCLR.

Credit off-take has remained robust through the first quarter, even though the April-June period is generally seen as a relatively lean season for loan demand, especially from business and corporate. The banking system posted a 15.4 per cent YoY growth in credit till June 16, 2023, according to the RBI data.  

Bankers said asset quality improvement trend had continued in Q1FY24 as well. Motilal Oswal Securities said slippages were expected to remain under control, which, along with recoveries, should aid the ongoing improvement in asset quality. Restructured and ECLGS books are likely to moderate gradually, while low special mention accounts (SMA) book, or loans where payments dues are up to 90 days, will keep credit costs in check.

According to the RBI’s Financial Stability report, SCBs’ gross non-performing assets ratio continued its downtrend and fell to a 10-year low of 3.9 per cent in March 2023. The net non-performing assets ratio declined to 1.0 per cent.


Also Read

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Results preview: Ebitda margins of auto cos to take the wheel in Q4, again

Bank of Baroda Q4 preview: PAT may soar up to 2x YoY on healthy loan growth

From Ambuja Cements to Tata Steel: Q4 results to watch out for today

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

Banks and non-banks to seek clarification from RBI on co-branded cards

India's announced M&A deals increase 5.2% YoY; reach above 1,400 in H1

Nine British banks sign up to Mastercard's new AI tool for tackling scams

Bandhan Bank CFO Sunil Samdani resigns with effect from September 30

PNB announces UPI payments with IVR-based technology 'UPI 123PAY'

Topics :banks in indiaprofit margins

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 9:52 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story