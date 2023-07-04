Home / Companies / News / Bandhan Bank CFO Sunil Samdani resigns with effect from September 30

BS Reporter Mumbai

Sunil Samdani – the chief financial officer (CFO) of Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank has quit to ‘explore professional opportunities outside the Bank’, the private sector lender informed the exchanges.
Samdani, a key managerial personnel (KMP), was with Bandhan since its inception as a universal bank in 2015.

“In terms of the policies of the Bank, his last working day as the CFO and KMP of the Bank would be September 30, 2023. The Bank is in the process of identifying a suitable candidate for the office of CFO and KMP,” Bandhan said.
Prior to joining Bandhan Bank as CFO, Samdani held important positions like the Head of Business Analytics and Strategy at DCB Bank, and CFO at Karvy Financial Services Ltd. 

