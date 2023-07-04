Home / Industry / Banking / PNB announces UPI payments with IVR-based technology 'UPI 123PAY'

This offering aligns with the Digital Payment Vision 2025, propelling the nation towards a cashless and cardless society, PNB said

New Delhi
UPI has revolutionised the way transactions are conducted in India, providing customers with a seamless, secure, and real-time payment experience, PNB said

State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Tuesday announced the launch of UPI 123PAY, an IVR-based UPI solution.

This offering aligns with the Digital Payment Vision 2025, propelling the nation towards a cashless and cardless society, PNB said in a statement.

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has revolutionised the way transactions are conducted in India, providing customers with a seamless, secure, and real-time payment experience, it said.

However, until now, UPI services were primarily accessible through smartphones or Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), reliant on robust internet connectivity, it said.

This limitation hindered access to UPI for users without smartphones or residing in low internet connectivity zones, it added.

