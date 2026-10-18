Next HDFC CEO's 1st task: A new team amid exits of veteran executives

The bank will need to identify candidates for the remaining WTD positions, with the choice between promoting executives from within and bringing in talent from outside.

“The depth of management is large. But I'm sure Anup will have the wisdom, along with the board, to decipher who the potential candidates are for any future vacancies that may arise. It's too premature for any one of us to comment. But I can assure you that the talent is pretty much available. But that's for the board and for Anup to decide in future,” Jagdishan said during the media call following the bank’s second-quarter earnings.