Next HDFC CEO's 1st task: A new team amid exits of veteran executives

The bank currently has three WTDs: Jagdishan, Bharucha and Rangan. Jagdishan, who joined HDFC Bank in 1996, will step down on October 26 after six years as MD & CEO. Bagchi will take over from October 27.
Bharucha, who joined the bank in October 1995, has played a key role in its corporate lending business over the past decade. Rangan was reappointed as WTD, designated executive director, in September for another year, until November 2027. By then, all three current WTDs will have left their positions.
The board has already elevated Jimmy Tata, the bank’s chief credit officer, to WTD, designated executive director, for a three-year term, effective from the date of regulatory approval. Tata joined HDFC Bank in 1994 as a relationship manager in corporate banking, later headed the department and became chief risk officer in June 2013.