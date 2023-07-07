Non-performing advances of public sector banks at multi-year lows

The non-performing advances (NPAs) of banks are at multi-year lows, supported by substantial write-offs, especially for state-owned banks.

The overall loan write-offs by public sector banks (PSBs) exceeded Rs 10 trillion during the FY2017-2023 period.

This followed the banking industry-wide asset quality review the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) initiated in FY16. The closing stock of write-off pool stood at Rs 7.5 trillion at the end of March 2023, up from Rs 6.8 trillion a year ago.