NPAs of PSBs on Mudra loans declined to 3.4% in FY24: FM Sitharaman

Public-sector banks’ non-performing assets (NPA) associated with the Mudra loan category have declined to 3.4 per cent in 2023-24, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.



This marks an improvement from 4.77 per cent in FY21, 4.89 per cent in FY20, and 3.76 per cent in FY19, she said in response to a query in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp



Sitharaman addressed questions regarding NPA associated with Mudra loans, highlighting a significant reduction in NPA rates over the past few years.



SFIO probe into Sahara group of firms underway