Flows into NRI deposits moderate to $1.9 billion in April-May 2025

NRI deposit inflows fell to $1.9 billion in April-May 2025 from $2.8 billion a year earlier, with declines across FCNR, NRE and NRO categories, RBI data showed

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits. (Image: Bloomberg)
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:09 PM IST
Inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts in banks moderated to $1.9 billion in April–May 2025 from $2.8 billion in April–May 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.
 
Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $166.7 billion at the end of May 2025, up from $154.8 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits rose from $165.4 billion in April 2025.
 
NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits. 
 
As much as $441 million flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April–May 2025, down from $1.1 billion in April–May 2024. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.2 billion at the end of May 2025.
 
Meanwhile, NRE deposits recorded an inflow of $1 billion in April–May 2025, compared to $1.2 billion in April–May 2024. Outstanding NRE deposits stood at $101.9 billion in May 2025.
 
NRO deposits saw inflows of $434 million in April–May 2025, lower than $490 million a year ago. The total outstanding amount in NRO deposits was $31.6 billion in May 2025.

Topics :Reserve Bank of IndiaNRI depositNet inflows

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:09 PM IST

