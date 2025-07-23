Flows into NRI deposits moderate to $1.9 billion in April-May 2025

Inflows into non-resident Indian (NRI) accounts in banks moderated to $1.9 billion in April–May 2025 from $2.8 billion in April–May 2024, according to Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data.

Total outstanding NRI deposits reached $166.7 billion at the end of May 2025, up from $154.8 billion a year ago. Sequentially, outstanding deposits rose from $165.4 billion in April 2025.

ALSO READ: Angel One, LivWell announce ₹4 billion JV for digital life insurance NRI deposit schemes include foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposits, non-resident external (NRE) deposits and non-resident ordinary (NRO) deposits.

As much as $441 million flowed into FCNR (B) accounts in April–May 2025, down from $1.1 billion in April–May 2024. The outstanding amount in FCNR (B) accounts stood at $33.2 billion at the end of May 2025.