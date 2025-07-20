Retail loan growth sluggish for private banks in Q1, festive demand eyed

Retail loan growth of private sector banks was sluggish during the first quarter (April–June) of the current financial year, earnings reports showed.

Five private lenders, including the top three, posted single-digit growth in their retail loan books, which dragged down overall loan growth for the quarter. These banks are pinning their hopes on the upcoming festive season, coupled with lower interest rates and income tax breaks, to revive demand in the retail segment in the coming quarters.

Top lenders report weak momentum in home, personal loans

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender, reported 8.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in retail advances in Q1FY26, and 0.3 per cent sequential growth. Mortgage loans grew at just 7 per cent YoY, and other retail assets rose 9.6 per cent YoY. As a result, the bank's overall advances grew 6.7 per cent YoY and 0.4 per cent sequentially.

HDFC Bank has earlier indicated that it plans to grow its loan book in line with the banking system's credit growth in FY26, and only in FY27 will it aim to outpace the system by accelerating disbursals. ICICI Bank, the country's second-largest private sector lender, recorded 7 per cent YoY growth in its retail portfolio. Mortgage loans rose 10.3 per cent YoY, while vehicle loans grew 2.3 per cent, personal loans 1.4 per cent, credit cards 1.5 per cent, and loans against shares declined nearly 5 per cent YoY. Its overall loan book grew 11.5 per cent, supported by nearly 30 per cent YoY growth in business banking.

Axis Bank’s retail book grew just 6 per cent YoY. Home loans saw flat growth, personal loans rose 5 per cent YoY, credit cards 2 per cent, while auto loans declined 2 per cent. Yes Bank’s retail portfolio registered a marginal 0.3 per cent growth in Q1FY26. RBL Bank reported 5 per cent YoY growth in retail advances, while its overall advances grew 9 per cent. System-wide retail growth slows amid rate sensitivity According to the Reserve Bank of India’s sectoral deployment data for May, retail loan growth for the banking system has moderated to 13.7 per cent, down from over 19 per cent in the same period last year. This slowdown is largely due to weaker growth in personal loans, vehicle loans, and credit cards.

Bank managements remain optimistic that the festive season, along with the combined effects of lower inflation, benign interest rates, and increased disposable income from tax breaks announced in the Budget, will drive demand in the second half of the year. "...Consumption in the country contributes about 60 per cent of GDP. So, to that extent, there will be more than half focused towards the consumer segment. We see food inflation being benign and overall inflation lower, with the onset of the festival season in the next few weeks. We do expect greater opportunity in those areas," said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, CFO of HDFC Bank, during the post-earnings media call on Saturday.

Monetary easing and CRR cut expected to support lending Between February and June, the RBI cut the policy repo rate by 100 basis points while maintaining adequate liquidity. Additionally, the phased 100 bps reduction in banks’ cash reserve ratio (CRR) requirement, announced in June and set to begin in September, will release Rs 2.5 trillion into the banking system for lending. Axis Bank’s management said that while disbursements in the retail segment have picked up, asset under management (AUM) has not grown due to repayments. However, they believe there is an opportunity to grow and have guided for loan growth exceeding the system's by over 300 basis points.