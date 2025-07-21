Not mandatory for customers to opt for digital banking: RBI draft norms

Banks should not make it mandatory for customers to opt for any digital banking channel to avail themselves of other facilities, such as debit cards, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in the draft norms on Digital Banking Channels Authorisation, released on Monday.

“While it may be more convenient for the customer to opt for some services together (for example, virtual access to card controls), the choice to apply for digital banking facilities shall lie solely with the customer,” the draft norms said, clarifying that banks can continue to obtain and record mobile numbers of customers to send transaction alerts and other notifications in line with KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements at the time of opening accounts.

ALSO READ: US trading firm Jane Street has confirmed compliance with order, says Sebi Further, the norms stated that banks should obtain consent from customers for providing digital banking services. “Banks shall obtain explicit consent from the customer for providing digital banking services, which may be duly recorded and documented. It shall also be clearly indicated that SMS/email alerts will be sent to the mobile number/email of the customer registered with the bank for operations, both financial and non-financial, in their account(s).” Digital Banking Channels refer to modes provided by banks over websites (i.e., internet banking), mobile phones (i.e., mobile banking), or other digital channels through electronic devices/equipment for the execution of financial transactions.