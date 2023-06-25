PSBs have a human capital problem: Do their top execs need a pay overhaul?

Nearly two decades after the Nayak committee’s report, the competitive landscape in the financial world has completely changed. Over the past decade, private banks’ share of both incremental credit and deposits are on the rise; technology has reshaped business models; fintechs stomp around; and it’s a stiff fight to attract and retain talent. For talented finance professionals, a desk job at a bank is not the first option as it was in the past — they are being wooed by wider India Inc.

In FY23, the State Bank of India (SBI) reported a 57.4 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 55,684.17 crore. But the chairman of the country’s largest bank, Dinesh Khara’s annual pay for this creditable performance was just Rs 37 lakh (his peers at state-run banks are no better off). Look at his private bank rivals — most pocketed in excess of Rs 7 crore annually — plus stock options. Talk of perks at state-run banks not being taken into account in such comparisons amount to mere quibbles.