Chairman posts vacant in six of 11 public sector banks, some for two years

Most also have very few independent directors; officials cite gap in public and private bank pay, esp at the upper echelons

Manojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2023 | 1:26 PM IST
At a time when the Reserve Bank of India has been emphasising on governance in commercial banks, six out of 11 public sector banks do not have non-executive chairman. Some of these posts have been lying vacant for more than two years.
UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Indian Bank and Central Bank of India do not have non-executive chairman. UCO Bank and Bank of Maharashtra never had a part time chairman since the process of splitting the chairman and managing director’s post started 2015.

Moreover, there are not many independent directors in most public sector banks. In most banks board members would include the MD & CEO, and the executive directors–some of the banks have three to four EDs–RBI and government nominee director, shareholder director and one, or in some cases two independent directors.
The issue of vacant chairman positions in public sector banks was raised during RBI governor’s interaction with the board members of public sector banks last month.

In a first of its kind exercise, RBI governor and the senior management met all the board members of public and private sector banks separately in May.
In his inaugural address in the conference, Shaktikanta Das, governor, RBI asked who takes the opportunity to convey the regulator’s expectations from the Boards of Directors of banks and explain the multi-dimensional responsibility of individual directors.

Comparing the role of a Chairperson in a bank akin to the captain of a ship, Das said, “For the chairperson to be able to navigate the Board discussions and functions in the right direction, he/she should possess the requisite experience, competencies and personal qualities.”
Das also said that the larger purpose of the Board is to provide clear and consistent direction to the banks. “It is the responsibility of the Board to ensure that the processes and systems in the bank facilitate effective decision-making and good governance, which should also percolate down within the Bank,” he said.

Bankers had also raised the issue of compensation to the directors, particularly that of managing directors and CEO and highlighted remunerations of state-own bank chiefs were far less than their private sector counterparts.
Bankers said while RBI officials agreed on the issue of compensation but said such matters are decided by the government.

Sources said banks highlighted the need for a formal incentive system for the employees so that they can be rewarded for their performance. 

Non-executive chairman post vacant in Public sector banks
 
  Name Vacant since  
1 UCO Bank No non-executive chairman since chairman and MD post was split  
2 Bank of Maharashtra No non-executive chairman since chairman and MD post was split  
3 Bank of India August 2020  
4 Indian Bank August 2018  
5 Indian Overseas Bank February 2020  
6 Central Bank of India May 2021  
 
 

First Published: Jun 21 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

