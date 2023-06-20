The ECL model will not dent profits much: Karur Vysya Bank MD & CEO

The share of corporations in your advances has nearly halved from 40 per cent to 22 per cent in two years. What is your strategy?



The 107-year-old Karur Vysya Bank has reduced its share of the corporate segment in advances over the past two years. B RAMESH BABU, managing director and chief executive officer of the generations-old private bank, in an exclusive phone call with Shine Jacob, says the bank is targeting a growth rate of 14 per cent in the current financial year (2023-24, or FY24) and that the expected credit loss (ECL) model for provision will not affect its profitability to a large extent. Edited excerpts: