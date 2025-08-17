Home / Industry / Banking / SBI to Canara Bank: Some PSBs raise home loan rates to shield margins

SBI to Canara Bank: Some PSBs raise home loan rates to shield margins

Senior State Bank of India executive said the slight tweak (hike) in rates for home loans was on account of reduction in business discount. Risk premium remains the same

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA
premium
A senior SBI executive said the slight tweak (hike) in home loan rates is due to a reduction in business discount, while the risk premium remains unchanged.
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2025 | 11:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Some public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI), Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, and Bank of India, are increasing the spread on home loans for new customers to protect  margins. While they have passed on policy repo rate cuts to borrowers, the reductions in savings and term deposit rates have yet to generate  substantive gains.
 
A senior SBI executive said the slight tweak (hike) in home loan rates is due to a reduction in business discount, while the risk premium remains unchanged. The move is partly aimed at protecting the net interest margin (NIM) during a phase when policy rate cuts have been passed on to borrowers, but deposit rate repricing is still underway. The bank’s NIM for domestic operations declined to 3.02 per cent in the April-June quarter (Q1) of 2025-26 (FY26), down from 3.35 per cent a year ago and 3.15 per cent in the January-March quarter of 2024-25 (FY25). 
While the 7.5 per cent rate is the starting point, the actual rate depends on the borrower’s credit score.  
The hike is not expected to dent demand, as home loan decisions are usually based on long-term considerations rather than a few basis points (bps). SBI’s home loan portfolio grew by 15.05 per cent, with an outstanding book of ₹8.5 trillion at the end of June 2025, and is expected to continue growing at a steady pace of 14-15 per cent. Mumbai-based Union Bank of India has also increased its home loan rates.  
An executive said margins on many loan products, including home loans, are already thin, prompting banks to look for ways to ease pressure. Union Bank opted for a small hike of 25 bps. Its rate is now 7.45 per cent for borrowers with a credit score of 750 and above. The bank’s NIM fell from 3.15 per cent in Q1FY25 to 2.76 per cent in Q1FY26. 
Hinting at upward revision, a Canara Bank executive said the bank’s asset liability committee (Alco) will meet in the coming days to review interest rates, including for home loans.  
Given the need to protect NIM, rates on housing credit may rise, but likely 5-10 bps lower than competitors, he added. Supporting this view, an executive with Bank of India said its Alco will meet closer to the end of the month to review rates, including home loans.  
Margins are under pressure as the bank has passed on rate cut benefits and is seeking room to adjust rates.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian Bank sanctions ₹1,400 cr loans to MSME units at outreach camp

Sebi rejects Anil Ambani's settlement plea over Yes Bank investments

Banks free to decide on minimum balance for savings accounts: RBI Guv

ED files supplementary prosecution complaint in Amtek Auto bank fraud case

RBI proposes standardised forms for claim settlement of deceased customers

Topics :Indian banking systemIndian banking sector

First Published: Aug 17 2025 | 11:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story