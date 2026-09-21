PSBs see rate repricing as margin reprieve amid RBI rate hike expectations

A compilation of data from state-owned banks’ books shows that RAM loans account for more than half of domestic advances across all eight state-owned banks. RAM exposure was highest at Central Bank of India at 68.13 per cent, followed by State Bank of India (SBI) at 66.78 per cent, Indian Bank at 66 per cent, Bank of Baroda (BoB) at 62.9 per cent, Canara Bank at 59 per cent, Bank of India (BoI) at 58.3 per cent, Punjab National Bank at 57.2 per cent, and Union Bank of India at 55.5 per cent of their respective loan books in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of FY27.