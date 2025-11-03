Home / Industry / Banking / Public sector banks take up tech upgrade to streamline operations

Public sector banks take up tech upgrade to streamline operations

Banks complete data migration for branches and ATMs; new tech to enhance mapping, oversight and financial inclusion efforts

bank banks banking
premium
Harsh Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 03 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Public sector banks (PSBs) have started undertaking comprehensive technological upgradation in the geographical information system (GIS) and jurisdictional data dictionary (JDD) applications used by banks, according to a government source. This would help streamline workflows, strengthen user management, and provide actionable data insights to enhance efficiency across banking networks.
 
“The upgraded systems are expected to enable smoother data updates and make it easier to locate and navigate banking outlets across the country. As part of the exercise, comprehensive data collection for bank branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) — including precise geographic coordinates — has been completed in collaboration with banks. The data has now been migrated to the new applications, ensuring that all locations are accurately mapped and easily accessible through the GIS interface,” added the source.
 
The GIS application serves as a digital mapping tool that enables accurate geo-tagging and visualisation of all banking outlets —including branches, ATMs, and business correspondent (BC) locations across India. It allows regulators and banks to monitor the spatial distribution of banking services, identify coverage gaps, and support decision-making for financial inclusion initiatives.
 
On the other hand, the JDD platform acts as a master database that defines and standardises jurisdictional boundaries for each bank and branch.
 
It ensures that data relating to branches, ATMs, and BCs is maintained within the correct administrative and operational limits, preventing overlap and duplication of records.
 
The source further said that PSBs have flagged the migration process, discrepancies and communicated to the government for verification.
 
“The upgrades mark a significant step in leveraging geospatial and jurisdictional data technologies to enhance transparency, operational accuracy, and efficiency across the country’s banking ecosystem,” said the source.
 
An email sent to the finance ministry remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
 
Earlier in September, Swaminathan J, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), at the PSB Manthan 2025, said that true resilience today goes beyond capital and credit.
 
“It also means operational resilience. With customers relying on banks for 24x7 digital access, even short disruptions can erode trust and create systemic impact. Banks must strengthen their technology infrastructure, cyber safeguards, vendor oversight, and business continuity planning so that services remain secure and uninterrupted,” he had said.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

RBI's nod for banks' M&A funding may force tweak to sensitive sector norms

AI must be used responsibly, or it can create biases: Banking heads at BFSI

Bank holidays in November 2025: Check full state-wise list and key dates

As cybercrime surges, experts call zero trust a must for Indian BFSI

Banking sector faces challenge of customer service: Arundhati Bhattacharya

Topics :PSBs lendingpublic sector bankIndian Banks

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story