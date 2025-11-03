Public sector banks take up tech upgrade to streamline operations

Public sector banks (PSBs) have started undertaking comprehensive technological upgradation in the geographical information system (GIS) and jurisdictional data dictionary (JDD) applications used by banks, according to a government source. This would help streamline workflows, strengthen user management, and provide actionable data insights to enhance efficiency across banking networks. “The upgraded systems are expected to enable smoother data updates and make it easier to locate and navigate banking outlets across the country. As part of the exercise, comprehensive data collection for bank branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) — including precise geographic coordinates — has been completed in collaboration with banks. The data has now been migrated to the new applications, ensuring that all locations are accurately mapped and easily accessible through the GIS interface,” added the source.

The GIS application serves as a digital mapping tool that enables accurate geo-tagging and visualisation of all banking outlets —including branches, ATMs, and business correspondent (BC) locations across India. It allows regulators and banks to monitor the spatial distribution of banking services, identify coverage gaps, and support decision-making for financial inclusion initiatives. On the other hand, the JDD platform acts as a master database that defines and standardises jurisdictional boundaries for each bank and branch. It ensures that data relating to branches, ATMs, and BCs is maintained within the correct administrative and operational limits, preventing overlap and duplication of records.