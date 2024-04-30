Home / Industry / Banking / RBI issues guidance note on operational risk management, resilience

RBI issues guidance note on operational risk management, resilience

The RBI said all REs must perform a risk assessment and due diligence before entering into any arrangements with third parties or external entities

Mumbai: Logo of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) put up at its headquarters, in Mumbai, Friday, April 5, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shashank Parade)
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 6:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

All regulated entities (REs) in India should implement a robust information and communication technology (ICT) risk management programme in alignment with their operational risk management framework, the central bank said on Tuesday.

"REs should manage their dependencies on relationships, including those of, but not limited to, third parties (which include intragroup entities), for the delivery of critical operations," the Reserve Bank of India said in its guidance note.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The RBI said all REs must perform a risk assessment and due diligence before entering into any arrangements with third parties or external entities.
 

The REs should also verify whether the third party, including the intragroup entity to these arrangements, has at least an equivalent level of operational resilience to safeguard the RE's critical operations in both normal circumstances and the event of a disruption, the RBI added.

"REs should develop and implement response and recovery plans to manage incidents that could disrupt the delivery of critical operations in line with the RE's risk appetite and tolerance for disruption," the central bank said.

"REs should continuously improve their incident response and recovery plans by incorporating the lessons learned from previous incidents."

Also Read

India has scale, talent for competitive edge in GCCs: Walmart's Bodugum

Fintechs may shift to secure products after RBI order on consumer loans

RBI revises timeline for completion of Regulatory Sandbox process

All BTS members start military service: What follows next for K-pop stars?

Banks, NBFCs must uphold standards with Fintechs: RBI Dy Governor D G Rao

Positive real yields on India govt bonds visible, says SBI official

RBI directs lenders to review loan disbursal, interest related practices

Three NBFCs looking to raise funds through dollar bond issue, say bankers

Kotak Mahindra Bank's loan, deposit growth may be impacted after RBI curbs

Curbs on Kotak Mahindra Bank: How RBI has pulled up other firms in 5 years

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiainformation technologyRBIRisk management

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story