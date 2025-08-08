Home / Industry / Banking / RBI's 100-bp repo cut in repo rate leads to 71 bps cut in fresh rupee loans

RBI's 100-bp repo cut in repo rate leads to 71 bps cut in fresh rupee loans

Banks have started passing on the 100-basis point repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India over the past three policy meetings

RBI, Reserve Bank of India
Banks have begun transmitting the 100-basis-point repo rate reduction announced by the RBI. | File Photo
BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Following the 100-basis point cut by the RBI’s MPC since February, the weighted average lending rate of banks has declined by 71 bps for fresh rupee loans and by 39 bps for outstanding rupee loans between February and June. On the deposit side, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate on fresh deposits moderated by 87 bps during the same period. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI to conduct two VRRR auctions to absorb ₹3 trillion from system

RBI panel proposes shift to 7-day flexible funding window for banks

15 more banks to adopt RBI's MuleHunter fraud detection tool by October

Premium

Trump's tariff clouds cast a spreading gloom over export-focused MSME mood

Key amendments to banking laws come into force from August 1, 2025

Topics :RBI rate cutrepo ratelendingdeposit ratesmonetary policy

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story