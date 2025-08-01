Trump's tariff clouds cast a spreading gloom over export-focused MSME mood

The Small Industries Development Bank of India, in its third edition of 'MSME Outlook Survey', notes that tariff woes are dampening the mood among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This is despite the Composite MSME Business Confidence Index (M-BCI) for the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of the current financial year rising to 63.75 from 60.82 in the previous round, indicating a favourable business environment for MSMEs.

Export turnover improved markedly for the manufacturing sector between Rounds 2 and 3, with 53 per cent of the respondents (exporters) indicating a sequential increase in sales. On a year-on-year basis, the export sales also improved for manufacturing exporters with 57 per cent respondents indicating increase in sales. However, the respondents in the sector appear to have subdued expectations one-year ahead with only 45 per cent expecting a growth from the current levels, possibly indicating the uncertainty on the tariff front.