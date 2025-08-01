Home / Industry / Banking / Trump's tariff clouds cast a spreading gloom over export-focused MSME mood

Trump's tariff clouds cast a spreading gloom over export-focused MSME mood

The downward sentiment comes despite the Composite MSME Business Confidence Index (M-BCI) indicating a favourable business environment for MSMEs

Donald Trump, Trump
Exporting MSMEs have been impacted by US tariff uncertainties (Photo: PTI)
Raghu Mohan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 3:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
     
The Small Industries Development Bank of India, in its third edition of 'MSME Outlook Survey', notes that tariff woes are dampening the mood among micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs). This is despite the Composite MSME Business Confidence Index (M-BCI) for the first quarter (Apr-Jun) of the current financial year rising to 63.75 from 60.82 in the previous round, indicating a favourable business environment for MSMEs.
 
Export turnover improved markedly for the manufacturing sector between Rounds 2 and 3, with 53 per cent of the respondents (exporters) indicating a sequential increase in sales. On a year-on-year basis, the export sales also improved for manufacturing exporters with 57 per cent respondents indicating increase in sales. However, the respondents in the sector appear to have subdued expectations one-year ahead with only 45 per cent expecting a growth from the current levels, possibly indicating the uncertainty on the tariff front.
 
For services enterprises, 51 per cent of the respondents confirmed increased sales vis-à-vis 64 per cent in the previous quarter. The one-year ahead expectations also appear to be relatively subdued with 38 per cent of the respondents expecting an increase in sales. Nevertheless, 51 per cent of the respondents in the service sector expect to retain the sales figures of the last quarter in the quarter a year ahead. 
51 per cent of the respondents confirmed increased sales vis-à-vis 64 per cent in the previous quarter
   
Meanwhile, exporting MSMEs have been impacted by US tariff uncertainties. Nearly 40 per cent of the respondents, both in the manufacturing and services sector, have been impacted- directly or indirectly- by the tariff uncertainties. However, nearly a fifth of the manufacturing entities are unsure of the impact of tariff uncertainties. In the case of the services sector, the majority of the respondents, at 53 per cent, have not been impacted by the tariff uncertainties.
 
40 per cent of the respondents, both in the manufacturing and services sector, have been impacted by the tariff uncertainties
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Key amendments to banking laws come into force from August 1, 2025

Retail mortgage loans by NBFCs, HFCs seen at ₹20 trn by FY28: ICRA

Unethical practices by some banks, NBFCs threaten trust in system: RBI DG

TMB eyes home advantage in Thoothukudi's investment wave; to tap MSMEs

Union Bank of India puts 10 Future Group brands on block to recover dues

Topics :Donald TrumpMSMEMSME creditTrade exports

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story