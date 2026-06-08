RBI's bulk deposit proposal paves way for risk-based pricing by banks

"The proposal will allow banks to align deposit pricing more closely with the liquidity characteristics of different depositor categories. Today, for the same tenor and amount bucket, banks are required to offer the same rate irrespective of whether the depositor is a financial entity or a category with a lower run-off factor under the LCR framework. As a result, banks often have to create separate maturity buckets to differentiate pricing. The proposed framework removes that constraint and allows banks to directly price deposits based on their liquidity value to the bank," said a senior banker at a private sector bank, adding that this should help banks manage their cost of funds more efficiently and bring greater risk-based pricing to the liability side of the balance sheet.