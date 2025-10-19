Emirates NBD's $3 bn investment set to propel RBL Bank into big league

The $3 billion investment by UAE-based Emirates NBD PJSC for a 60 per cent stake will enable RBL Bank to expand its presence across the country and transform itself from a mid-sized lender into one of the larger banks in India. The bank plans to strengthen its corporate lending capabilities, enter the wealth management business, accelerate retail loan growth, and leverage digital technology to tap into the Middle East market, the management said on Sunday.

“We are now a mid-sized bank and our aspiration is to move into the league of the large banks. This provides us an enormous opportunity to move into that,” said R. Subramaniakumar, MD and CEO, RBL Bank, adding that distribution centres of the bank will multiply now, resulting in greater mobilisation of deposits.

Strengthening presence and capabilities He said the bank’s existing businesses will get a boost as it gains the capacity to expand into new geographies across the country. The lender will also be able to deepen its digital banking capabilities and tap opportunities in wealth management, leveraging Emirates NBD’s international expertise in this segment. Additionally, the bank is expected to gain a fair share of the digital payments business along the Middle East–India corridor as a result of this investment. The management said the investment provides a major opportunity to strengthen its corporate banking presence and underwrite larger loans to highly rated corporates. Emirates NBD already has a strong wholesale banking business in India, creating potential synergies, and the bank can now explore opportunities in debt syndication as well.

Deal to make RBL a listed foreign subsidiary Following the completion of the deal, RBL Bank, currently classified as a domestic private-sector lender, will become a listed subsidiary of a foreign bank, and its capital adequacy ratio will be 40 per cent. Emirates NBD’s investment in RBL is the largest foreign investment in India’s private banking space. Earlier this year, Japan’s SMBC bought a 24 per cent stake in Yes Bank. Additionally, Abu Dhabi’s largest listed company, International Holding Co. PJSC, acquired a 42 per cent stake in Sammaan Capital for almost $1 billion. Emirates NBD, which will be designated as the promoter, will not be required to reduce its stake (below 51 per cent) — unlike domestic promoters who are mandated to bring it down to 26 per cent over time. However, its voting rights will remain capped at 26 per cent, even though it will have the right to nominate a substantial number of members on the reconstituted board.

Governance and shareholding structure In the reconstituted board, 50 per cent of the members will be independent directors, and the remaining 50 per cent will include executive directors and non-executive directors of Emirates NBD. According to Subramaniakumar, Emirates NBD will maintain a minimum 51 per cent stake at all times and ensure its shareholding does not exceed the 74 per cent overseas investment limit. He also highlighted that he does not envisage any change in management at present, but over time, as things evolve, the reconstituted board will take appropriate calls. “It is going to be a board-driven bank,” he said.

Deal structure and regulatory compliance The bank’s management explained that the deal has been structured such that the open offer will be conducted first. If the combined stake from the 60 per cent preferential issue and the open offer exceeds the minimum public shareholding norms set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), an appropriate scaling down of both will take place. In that case, the size of the primary issue may be reduced, although the bank does not expect the open offer to be significantly large. According to regulations, India allows 74 per cent foreign investment in private banks, and Sebi mandates 25 per cent minimum public shareholding of a listed company.