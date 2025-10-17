Home / Industry / Banking / SBI raises ₹7,500 cr through Tier-II bonds at a tight coupon of 6.93%

SBI raises ₹7,500 cr through Tier-II bonds at a tight coupon of 6.93%

The bonds have a tenor of 10 years, with a call option after five years and on each anniversary date thereafter. The bonds are rated AAA by domestic rating agencies

SBI, State Bank Of India
Banks have been noticeably absent from the domestic debt capital market since the start of FY26, which has dampened overall corporate bond market activity so far. (Photo: Reuters)
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday raised ₹7,500 crore through tier-II bonds at a coupon rate of 6.93 per cent, making it the largest bond issuance by a bank in 2025-26 (FY26).
 
The bonds have a tenor of 10 years, with call option after five years and each anniversary date thereafter. The bonds are rated AAA by domestic rating agencies.
 
Market insiders said the issue was very tightly priced, as expectations were that it would be in the range of 6.95-7 per cent. However, the final pricing came in 7 basis points (bps) lower than the upper end of that range, they added.
 
“The issue attracted an overwhelming response from investors, with bids approximately three times against the base issue size of ₹5,000 crore. The total number of bids received was 101, indicating participation from a diverse set of qualified institutional bidders. The investors were across provident funds, pension funds, mutual funds, banks, etc.”, SBI said in a statement.
 
The base issue was for ₹5,000 crore, and the green shoe option was ₹2,500 crore. Tier-II bonds are a type of debt instrument issued by banks to strengthen their capital base under Basel-III norms. They form part of a bank’s tier-II capital, which is considered “supplementary” capital as it is less secure than tier-I capital like equity or perpetual bonds. 
 
SBI Chairman C S Setty said that wider participation and heterogeneity of bids demonstrated the trust investors place in the country’s largest bank. Based on the response, the bank has decided to accept ₹7,500 crore.
 
Back in June, ICICI Bank – country’s second-largest private sector lender – had raised ₹1,000 crore at a coupon of 7.45 per cent. The base issue was ₹500 crore and had a green shoe option of ₹500 crore. The tier-II bonds have a maturity of 15 years, with a call option available after 10 years.
 
Banks have been noticeably absent from the domestic debt capital market since the start of FY26, which has dampened overall corporate bond market activity so far. However, with SBI raising ₹7,500 crore at a very tight rate, the expectation is that many other banks will follow suit and tap the market for tier-II bonds. This should help boost overall fundraising through bonds, and drive faster growth in the current quarter (Q3FY26).
 
Indian companies raised over ₹5.47 trillion through bonds in the domestic debt market during the first half of 2025-26 (H1FY26). While fundraising was robust in Q1FY26, with ₹3.44 trillion mobilised amid lower yields, activity slowed in Q2, with ₹2.03 trillion rung up as yields hardened due to global and domestic factors.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman reviews KaGB, focuses on FPO and MSME lending

Premium

Micro-ATM operators seek higher transaction fees to match legacy ATMs

Premium

Size Matters: What will it take for India PSBs to break into Global Top 20?

RBL Bank says reports of Emirates NBD Bank stake buy 'incorrect'

RBI may allow Emirates NBD to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank

Topics :State Bank of India employeesBanking IndustrySBI stock

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story