As the festive week of Diwali approaches, several Indian states will see a string of bank holidays. Diwali , the festival of lights, is celebrated over multiple days, each with its own significance. Regional variations mean that while most states will observe Diwali on Monday, October 20, some regions will celebrate a day later, on Tuesday, October 21. This has led to confusion regarding bank holidays.

To help you plan, here is the complete breakdown of bank holidays across states during the Diwali week.

Bank Holiday on October 20, 2025

The following states will observe bank holidays on October 20 for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja:

Tripura

Gujarat

Mizoram

Karnataka

Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh (UT)

Tamil Nadu

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Assam

Telangana

Arunachal Pradesh

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Kerala

Nagaland

West Bengal

Delhi (NCT)

Goa

Chhattisgarh

Jharkhand

Meghalaya

Himachal Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh

Bank Holiday on October 21, 2025 Banks will be closed in the following states for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja: Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Odisha

Sikkim

Manipur

Chhattisgarh

Jammu

Srinagar Bank Holiday on October 22, 2025 Banks in these states will remain closed on October 22 for Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja (Diwali):

Gujarat

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh Bank Holiday on October 23, 2025 On October 23, banks will be closed in the following states for Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba: Gujarat

Sikkim

Manipur

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Himachal Pradesh States with extended bank holidays Sikkim: Four-day holiday from Sunday, October 20 to October 23 Chhattisgarh: Three-day holiday — Sunday plus October 20 and 21 Maharashtra: Two-day holiday — October 21 and 22 Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh: Two-day holiday — October 22 and 23 Upcoming bank holidays after diwali October 27–28: Banks in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will remain closed for Chhath Puja