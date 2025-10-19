Home / Industry / Banking / Are banks closed on October 20 and 21 for Diwali? Check state-wise dates

Are banks closed on October 20 and 21 for Diwali? Check state-wise dates

Diwali 2025 bank holidays vary across states. Some will observe closures on October 20, others on October 21. Sikkim gets four holidays, Chhattisgarh three, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and UP two days each

As the festive week of Diwali approaches, several Indian states will see a string of bank holidays. File photo
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
As the festive week of Diwali approaches, several Indian states will see a string of bank holidays. Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated over multiple days, each with its own significance. Regional variations mean that while most states will observe Diwali on Monday, October 20, some regions will celebrate a day later, on Tuesday, October 21. This has led to confusion regarding bank holidays.
 
To help you plan, here is the complete breakdown of bank holidays across states during the Diwali week.
 

Bank Holiday on October 20, 2025

 
The following states will observe bank holidays on October 20 for Diwali, Naraka Chaturdashi, and Kali Puja:
 
  • Tripura
  • Gujarat
  • Mizoram
  • Karnataka
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Chandigarh (UT)
  • Tamil Nadu
  • Uttarakhand
  • Sikkim
  • Assam
  • Telangana
  • Arunachal Pradesh
  • Rajasthan
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • Kerala
  • Nagaland
  • West Bengal
  • Delhi (NCT)
  • Goa
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Jharkhand
  • Meghalaya
  • Himachal Pradesh
  • Andhra Pradesh
Bank Holiday on October 21, 2025

 
Banks will be closed in the following states for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan), Deepawali, and Govardhan Pooja:
 
  • Maharashtra
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Odisha
  • Sikkim
  • Manipur
  • Chhattisgarh
  • Jammu
  • Srinagar
 

Bank Holiday on October 22, 2025

 
Banks in these states will remain closed on October 22 for Diwali, Vikram Samvat New Year Day, Govardhan Pooja, Balipadyami, and Laxmi Puja (Diwali):
 
  • Gujarat
  • Maharashtra
  • Karnataka
  • Uttarakhand
  • Sikkim
  • Rajasthan
  • Uttar Pradesh
 

Bank Holiday on October 23, 2025

 
On October 23, banks will be closed in the following states for Bhaidooj, Chitragupt Jayanti, Laxmi Puja Bhratridwitiya, and Ningol Chakkouba:
 
  • Gujarat
  • Sikkim
  • Manipur
  • Uttar Pradesh
  • West Bengal
  • Himachal Pradesh
 

States with extended bank holidays

 
Sikkim: Four-day holiday from Sunday, October 20 to October 23
 
Chhattisgarh: Three-day holiday — Sunday plus October 20 and 21
 
Maharashtra: Two-day holiday — October 21 and 22
 
Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh: Two-day holiday — October 22 and 23
 

Upcoming bank holidays after diwali

 
October 27–28: Banks in Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will remain closed for Chhath Puja
 
October 31: Banks in Ahmedabad will remain closed to mark Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s birth anniversary
 

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

