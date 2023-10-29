Home / Industry / Banking / Reserve Bank of India may conduct OMO auction in first week of Nov

Reserve Bank of India may conduct OMO auction in first week of Nov

According to market participants, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue a notification on OMO sales by October 31

Anjali Kumari Mumbai

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Bond market participants expect an open market operation (OMO) auction in the first week of November as the banking system liquidity is expected to ease on the back of government spending and maturity of bonds.

According to market participants, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will issue a notification on OMO sales by October 31. They speculate that the central bank might conduct the auctions in multiple tranches of Rs 10,000 crore. The amount is expected to be between Rs 50,000 crore and Rs 70,000 crore. The tenure of the bonds in the auction is expected to be five to seven years.

“The OMO auction is expected in the first week of November as around Rs 1 -1.5 trillion of liquidity is expected to come into the system around that time,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “The market is now comfortable with the deficit liquidity of Rs 10,000-12,000 crore,” he said.

Government bonds of around Rs 1.4 trillion are scheduled to mature in November, of which Rs 53,925 crore worth of bonds is expected to mature in the first week of November.

In his monetary policy statement, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the central bank might conduct OMO auction to mop up liquidity.

The central bank had not given any timeline for OMO sales and said it would depend on the ongoing liquidity situation. 

The liquidity has largely remained in deficit since September 15. The deficit liquidity neared Rs 1.47 trillion on September 19, the highest since January 29, 2020, when it went up to Rs 3 trillion.

Due to tight liquidity and uncertainty in the market, traders have been turning towards more liquid papers. Trade volume has remained concentrated in the longer tenure papers since the liquidity in the banking system fell into deficit mode.

Amidst tight liquidity and market uncertainty, traders are increasingly favouring highly liquid papers. The trade volume has primarily focused on longer tenure papers since the liquidity within the banking system fell into deficit mode.

On Thursday, the central bank injected Rs 94,365 crore in the system.

“In corporate bond market, volume is concentrated in the short term because that is more liquid and more into the AAA segment. In government bond securities, it is concentrated in long-term, especially long-term 10-year benchmark bond,” a dealer at a private bank said.

Meanwhile, the RBI has scheduled meetings with treasury heads next Thursday and Friday to gather feedback on the market developments.

“It is a general discussion. The RBI generally calls treasury officials for discussions,” a dealer at a state-owned bank said. “There will be discussion about OMO, but it won’t limit to that,” he said.

Also Read

US Open 2023 SFs: Djokovic vs Shelton, Medvedev vs Alcaraz live match time

RBI MPC: Repo rate decision by Governor Das today; here's what to expect

RBI Policy: With unanimous vote, MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

Sensex adds 364 pts, Nifty nears 19650 post RBI policy; Bajaj Finserv up 6%

RBI to banks: Report all digital frauds not just those above Rs 1 lakh

Axis Bank aims to augment small-ticket loans this year: MD & CEO Chaudhry

Indian Overseas Bank net profit rises 25% to Rs 625 cr in Sept quarter

RBI plans to bar outsourcing of know-your customer compliance norms

SBI mulls to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr tier-II bond issue next week

MoS Finance urges pvt banks to push govt's financial inclusion programmes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RBIopen market operationsCentral bankIndian Economy

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 6:55 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story