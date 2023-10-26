SBI mulls to raise up to Rs 10,000 cr tier-II bond issue next week

State Bank of India (SBI) is likely to raise up to Rs 10,000 crore ($1.20 billion) through Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds maturing in 15 years, three merchant bankers said on Thursday.The country\u0026#39;s largest lender is likely to invite coupon and commitment bids for the issue next week, the bankers said.The proposed bonds will also have a call option at the end of the tenth year, they added.SBI did not immediately respond to Reuters\u0026#39; request for comment.The bonds are rated AAA by consulting and rating firms CRISIL and India Ratings.SBI last raised funds via tier-II bonds maturing in 15 years in September 2022. It had raised 40 billion rupees at a coupon of 7.57 per cent.In September, it raised 100 billion rupees via infrastructure bonds maturing in 15 years at a coupon of 7.49 per cent.