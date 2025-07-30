Retail mortgage loans by NBFCs, HFCs seen at ₹20 trn by FY28: ICRA

Retail mortgage-backed loans offered by non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and housing finance companies (HFCs) are expected to reach ₹20 trillion by FY28, from ₹13 trillion as of FY25, according to a report by rating agency ICRA.

Of the ₹20 trillion, the share of affordable housing finance companies (AHFCs) is projected to rise to ₹2.5 trillion from the current ₹1.4 trillion. The rating agency forecasts retail mortgage loans by NBFCs and AHFCs to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17–19 per cent and 20–22 per cent, respectively, by FY28.

A M Karthik, senior vice-president, ICRA Ltd, said: “Over the next three years, retail mortgage loan growth will be driven by robust demand and the restricted availability of alternative credit options due to ongoing issues with unsecured lending. This sector has traditionally demonstrated strong performance, marked by low loan losses and healthy business returns.”