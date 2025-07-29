Home / Industry / Banking / Unethical practices by some banks, NBFCs risk eroding public trust: RBI DG

Unethical practices by some banks, NBFCs risk eroding public trust: RBI DG

With the ambitious goal of a developed India by 2047, banks will need to adapt continuously to serve a more aspirational, mobile, and digitally connected population, he said

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI
According to Swaminathan, a bank’s reputation, once established, becomes one of its most valuable assets. | File Image: Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, RBI
Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 6:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Driven by the desire for short-term success, the management of some banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are resorting to unethical practices, prompting supervisory intervention, said Swaminathan J, deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Such instances, though limited, risk eroding public trust in the integrity of the banking system, he added. 
 
“…Driven by intense competitive pressures and a desire to project short-term success, the management of certain banks and NBFCs appears to believe that the ends justify the means,” he said, adding that practices such as creative accounting, liberal interpretations of regulations, lenient policy frameworks, and inadequate internal controls are being normalised in some boardrooms — necessitating supervisory intervention. 
 
“Though such instances may be limited, they risk eroding the public’s trust in the integrity of the banking system,” Swaminathan said in his address at the 109th foundation day of Karur Vysya Bank earlier this week. The speech was uploaded on the RBI website on Tuesday.
 
He emphasised that growth must be pursued with systems, people, and processes that are aligned and rooted in ethical practices — from the boardroom to the branch.
 
With the ambitious goal of a developed India by 2047, banks will need to continuously adapt to serve a more aspirational, mobile, and digitally connected population. Swaminathan noted that banks must assess whether their branch network, sectoral mix, and credit exposures are in sync with the evolving landscape.
 
While expanding into new markets or product segments is essential, it must be backed by capacity building — in terms of people, processes, and local knowledge. The most effective banks, he said, are those that understand both their own strengths and the environment in which they operate.
 
The deputy governor also underlined that it is the responsibility of every bank’s board and management to strengthen the trust of customers through responsive service, reliable systems, and responsible leadership.
 
For banks, he said, it is not enough to meet regulatory thresholds or show improved headline numbers. What matters more is how financial resources are deployed — whether towards inclusive lending, long-term investment, or business models that promote trust and transparency.
 
“Every rupee must carry intent, not just interest,” he said, adding that in an environment of rising competition and evolving customer expectations, the way forward lies in adopting a customer-centric approach that nurtures trust, loyalty, and long-term value.
 
According to Swaminathan, a bank’s reputation, once built, becomes one of its most valuable assets.
 
He also highlighted that the rapid digital adoption by banks must be matched by strong investments in cybersecurity, data governance, and ethical safeguards.
 
“Recent global and domestic experiences have shown that technology gaps, if not addressed in time, can become points of systemic vulnerability,” he said, stressing that technology must never outpace an organisation’s capacity to manage it. “Directors and senior management must lead this conversation, ensuring that risk, compliance, and internal audit functions have the resources and visibility needed to keep pace.” 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

TMB eyes home advantage in Thoothukudi's investment wave; to tap MSMEs

Union Bank of India puts 10 Future Group brands on block to recover dues

RBI proposes new regime for co-op bank branch expansion, ATM setup

Premium

Public sector banks' property e-auctions take a leap under BAANKNET

Credit growth inches up to 9.8% as deposit growth continues to outpace

Topics :RBI GovernorRBI PolicyNBFCsIndian banking system

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story